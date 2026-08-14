Woman accused of killing Florida man, burying him in shallow grave arrested after nearly 2 months on the run

The search for a woman who was accused of killing a Florida man and then burying him in a shallow grave in the Florida Panhandle has come to an end after she was taken into custody by U.S. marshals after nearly two months on the run, according to investigators.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office said that Isabelle Johnson was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force at a home in Cottondale, northwest of Tallahassee, on Thursday.

"We got her," deputies said in a Facebook post alongside a photo of Johnson that was taken during her arrest.

Johnson was wanted on an open count of murder in the killing of Jason Coulthart, deputies said.

According to the sheriff's office, Johnson had been on the run since June 25 when deputies went to execute a search warrant in Freeport, Florida, after they obtained information that possibly tied her to the killing of Coulthart.

Isabelle Johnson Walton County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

"From then until now, it's been a constant investigation," Walton County Sheriff Chief Deputy Dustin Cosson said during a news conference. "We're talking over 40 subpoenas, 20-plus search warrants. Total arrests, 20-plus. Directly related to Isabelle Johnson and this case, we're right at about five but we're expecting more."

The investigation into Johnson's whereabouts while she was on the run is still under investigation, including who may have been helping her.

She was booked into the Jackson County Jail and was expected to be brought to Walton County on Friday.