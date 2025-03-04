Woman, 2 dogs rescued from Miami duplex blaze

Firefighters rescued an elderly woman and two dogs from a fire that engulfed a two-story duplex in Miami on Monday night, though two cats died in the blaze, authorities said.

The fire broke out just before midnight on the 800 block of Southwest 14th Avenue, tearing through the home and sending flames billowing from a second-floor patio area.

Witness Alexis Sheffield, who recorded the dramatic rescue on video from her nearby balcony, said the scene underscored the critical role of first responders.

"They didn't even turn on the hose before the woman came out," Sheffield told CBS News Miami. "It was just interesting to see how they prioritized it."

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews arrived to find the woman yelling for help from the second floor.

Firefighters deployed a ladder, entered the burning structure and pulled the woman to safety before turning their attention to the flames.

The woman was transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation and remains in stable condition, fire officials said.

After rescuing the woman, firefighters reentered the duplex and saved two dogs, though two cats did not survive the heavy smoke.

Several birds remain unaccounted for, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

Sheffield, who watched the operation unfold, praised the responders' composure under pressure.

"I'm shocked that they got the dogs out, because it's always going to be human life first," she said. "It makes you grateful for the first responders, because it was intense."

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced woman as investigators work to determine the cause of the blaze.