With more rain on the way, Miami-Dade preps for flooding

MIAMI -- With between 3 to 5 inches of more rain expected to fall in South Florida on Wednesday, officials in Miami were preparing for more soaking rainfall and the possibility of flooding.

Crews rolled out three temporary pumps between Brickell and downtown Miami in anticipation of the drenching rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a wide swath of South Florida that extends through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

CBS Miami chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera said the agency will likely issue additional advisories.

"We have a lot more rain to get through," he said. "And the ground is done with us. It is saturated and can't take any more."

That means the city's reliance on pumping stations could help ease flooding woes.

The pumping facility on NE 23rd Street pushed wataer into Biscayne Bay during the afternoon and evening.

Miami-Dade beefed up staffing at wastewater treatment plants and put system upgrades on hold to ensure water flows freely.

Officials with Miami-Dade Emergency Management said residents should take precautions.

"During periods of flooding we recommend you elevate household appliances like washers and dryers," spokesperson L. Benitez said. "Keep children and pets away from flooded areas. Do not use water that may be contaminated. You should also store all your important documents in waterproof containers and do a check around your house to make sure your drains and gutters are free of debris."