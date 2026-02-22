Winter storm and DHS moves create chaos at South Florida airports

Bob and Debbie Curry were trying to get back to Richmond when they arrived at the airport, unaware that the Department of Homeland Security had temporarily paused TSA PreCheck—the expedited screening service the couple typically relies on when they travel.

"I didn't see the news, but thanks for the information," Bob said.

Fortunately, TSA reversed course and announced that PreCheck would remain available in time for their flight.

"We'd just be standing in a much longer line, you know," Bob said, when asked what would have happened if their PreCheck didn't work.

Meanwhile, a massive snowstorm slamming the Northeast has caused at least 8,000 flight cancellations nationwide.

CBS News Miami observed long lines at both international and domestic checkpoints. Debbie tried to find an earlier flight to avoid being stranded at the airport with thousands of other travelers.

"Just to avoid possible cancellations. And the cheapest option was $2,500," Debbie said.

CBS News Miami checked the American Airlines app and found no available one-way flights to New York City or Boston-area airports. A one-way flight to Philadelphia was priced at $2,300. Some one-way flights from Miami to Washington, D.C. ranged from $2,200 to nearly $2,700. CBS News Miami reached out to American Airlines to ask why fares were so high but did not receive a response.

"It's kind of putting people in a bind, I would say," said James Ary.

Ary is flying back to Dallas and is relieved not to be near the storm. Still, he noted that the prices for flights to the Northeast were higher than the total cost of two tickets he and his wife paid combined.

"We can get a flight from Dallas to Malaysia for about $2,800—and that's international. So we're talking about domestic pricing being the same as international. It doesn't make sense," Ary said.

Dozens of flights have already been canceled at MIA, and with the storm hitting the Northeast, delays could extend into Monday. FlightAware reports that more than 5,000 flights nationwide have already been canceled for Monday.