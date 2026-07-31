Florida postal employee arrested for stealing winning lottery ticket from mail, cashing it in

A United States Postal Service letter carrier is facing multiple felony charges after investigators say she stole a winning Florida Lottery ticket from the mail and cashed it in herself.

Lekaysha Lockhart was arrested on July 23 following a joint investigation by the Florida Lottery Division of Security and the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.

The case started when a Florida Lottery player reported that a winning Pick 4 ticket she had mailed never arrived at its destination.

In a statement, the Florida Lottery told CBS News Miami that the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in Tampa.

A Florida Lottery inspector traced the ticket and found it had been redeemed on June 19 at the Florida Lottery's Miami District Office. The person who cashed it was later identified as Lockhart, a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service.

After her arrest, Lockhart admitted to stealing the ticket and redeeming it, according to investigators.

She is charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property, filing a false claim for payment, two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, and mail theft.

Because the alleged offenses occurred in more than one judicial circuit, prosecutors will handle the cases separately.

Florida Lottery Secretary Reginald D. Dixon credited the Division of Security and its law enforcement partners for the outcome.

"Our players deserve confidence that every Lottery prize is protected through strong security measures and diligent oversight," Dixon said. "I commend our Division of Security for their outstanding investigative work and thank our partners at the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General and the Broward County Sheriff's Office for their collaboration in protecting the integrity of Florida Lottery games and bringing this case to a successful resolution."

The Florida Lottery said its Division of Security remains committed to protecting players and maintaining the integrity of Florida Lottery games through proactive investigations and with strong partnerships with law enforcement agencies.