Watch CBS News
Local News

Windy Wednesday across South Florida

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 10/25/23 5PM
NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 10/25/23 5PM 03:10

MIAMI - A windy Wednesday ahead.

Wednesday morning got off to a mild start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Highs climb to the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon with the potential for a few showers on the breeze. Wind gusts could reach 20 to 30 miles per hour.

next-wx-7-day.png
A look ahead NEXT Weather

There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach due to the strong onshore winds. Small craft advisories are in effect for boaters due to hazardous marine conditions.

Minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times due to King tides and the full moon this Saturday. This windy weather pattern persists through late week and this weekend. Highs will remain near normal in the mid to upper 80s.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on October 25, 2023 / 7:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.