Windy Wednesday across South Florida

MIAMI - A windy Wednesday ahead.

Wednesday morning got off to a mild start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Highs climb to the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon with the potential for a few showers on the breeze. Wind gusts could reach 20 to 30 miles per hour.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach due to the strong onshore winds. Small craft advisories are in effect for boaters due to hazardous marine conditions.

Minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times due to King tides and the full moon this Saturday. This windy weather pattern persists through late week and this weekend. Highs will remain near normal in the mid to upper 80s.