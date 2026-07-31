Woman injured in Wilton Manors shooting, police say; search for gunman continues

An investigation is underway in Wilton Manors after police said a woman was shot early Friday morning.

According to Wilton Manors police, the shooting took place in the area of 2727 North Andrews Avenue around 5:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg.

Officers then immediately began lifesaving measures until she could be brought to Broward General Hospital for treatment by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews.

Police said that the suspect fled the area in a white, four-door vehicle and there is no known threat to the public.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and detectives are working to identify the suspect and circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Wilton Manors police.