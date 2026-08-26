Broward residents celebrate Dolly Parton's life and legacy: "Everything she touched turned to sparkling gold"

Residents in Wilton Manors are coming together to celebrate the life and legacy of iconic singer Dolly Parton, honoring her contributions to the LGBTQ+ community and her global message of acceptance.

Local businesses are marking the occasion with thematic tributes. Proof Bar and Restaurant is rolling out a special menu featuring items such as "Dolly-themed cocktails" and a dumpling pot pie, which is described as one of the singer's favorites.

Marcy Miller, head chef at Proof, said her admiration for the icon runs deep, noting that she has a tattoo of the singer on her leg.

"It's just like a reminder. I mean, she's my idol, and whenever I look at it, I smile, and I'm reminded of her way of being," Miller said.

Miller also highlighted Parton's significance within the LGBTQ+ community, emphasizing the singer's message of authenticity.

"She encourages everybody to be themselves, and they're perfect who they are, and to not be anybody other than the one person that they're supposed to be. So it gives people the courage to be themselves," Miller said.

Community members echoed these sentiments, reflecting on Parton's personal values and approach to life.

"What I really liked about her is she was a devout Christian; she called herself that. She didn't use religion to justify things that she did in her life," said Parton fan Kelly Kendall.

As flags fly at half-staff in honor of the singer, residents are gathering to recognize her broader impact on the world.

"Acceptance, generosity, kindness, somebody who was always considered supportive," said community member Guy Jackman.

"Just a great representation of kindness, humility, and good," added Eathan MacDonald.

The community's prevailing message remains one of encouragement: "I would say to add a little sparkle to your day today and to be kind," Miller said.

Celebrations are scheduled to continue throughout the night at various bars and restaurants on Wilton Drive, while City Hall will be illuminated in pink and purple, the singer's favorite colors.