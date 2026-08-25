Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel lights up with butterflies in tribute to Dolly Parton, as South Florida remembers her

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino paid tribute to country music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton by illuminating its iconic Guitar Hotel, as fans and industry figures across South Florida reflected on her lasting impact on music and culture.

"There will never be another Dolly Parton," said Dina B., a host at KISS Country radio.

The Guitar Hotel displayed a colorful tribute to Parton, featuring imagery inspired by her signature style, including butterflies and references to her hit song "Coat of Many Colors."

Parton's influence stretched far beyond the stage, said Dina B., who described the singer-songwriter as one of country music's most beloved figures.

"This is a woman who has had a career for nearly 60 years, and she has done everything," she said.

One of the last times Dolly Parton performed in Miami, Florida was with her goddaughter, pop star Miley Cyrus during Cyrus's New Year's Eve Party in 2022. MILEY'S NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY -- Pictured: (l-r) Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus -- (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images)

Parton also has a long history in South Florida. She performed at the Seminole Hard Rock in 2011, and memorabilia remains on display at the venue.

Her connection to the region dates back even further. Parton headlined multiple shows at the Miami-Dade County Fair during the 1970s and 1980s, when tickets cost just $5.

"As a country music fan, it is a sad day," said Eddie Cora, president of the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition.

Cora called Parton "the matriarch of country music" and said her performances became an important part of the fair's history.

"She is there for her fans, and we couldn't be more proud of her playing the fair," Cora said. "She is a part of our history. She is a part of making the 75 years possible."

Those who met Parton say her kindness was just as memorable as her music.

Dina B. recalled meeting the country superstar and being stunned when Parton complimented her outfit.

"She said, 'Oh my God, I love this outfit,' and I just said, 'I love you,'" Dina B. said. "I really froze. It was one of those moments I'll never forget because she was Dolly Parton."

For many in South Florida and across the country, tributes continue to highlight not only Parton's legendary career but also the personal warmth that endeared her to generations of fans.