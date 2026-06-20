Wilton Manors cancels its Stonewall Pride Parade Saturday due to rain, organizers say

Rain and thunderstorms across South Florida forced Wilton Manors officials to cancel their Stonewall Pride Parade on Saturday night.

The festival accompanying the parade continued as scheduled, according to the event's organizers, going on from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A spokesperson for the city said that their police department, fire department, and event organizers had to make the "difficult decision to cancel" due to "severe weather conditions."

"This decision was not made lightly. After a thorough assessment of the current heavy rain and ongoing thunderstorm activity, we determined that moving forward with the parade would pose an unacceptable risk to the safety of our participants, staff, and spectators," Aimee Adler Cooke, Wilton Manors' spokesperson, said.

Earlier in the day, the city's police department posted on X a recommendation for residents to shelter in place due to severe weather.

The order was then lifted an hour after the parade was set to begin, with police opening the streets back up as they continue to monitor rain conditions.

The parade and street festival are held every June, drawing crowds of between 20,000 and 30,000 residents and families. The city hosts it to honor the Stonewall Riots of June 1969.

Both events line Wilton Drive with street vendors and live performances, as well as vendor booths, food trucks, drink stations, and non-profit organizations.