Suspicious bags outside Starbucks, Truist Bank shut down Wilton Manors street for hours Friday

Police determined that suspicious bags left outside a Starbucks and a Truist Bank were not explosive, ending a bomb scare that shut down a Wilton Manors street for several hours Friday.

The bomb squad was sent to the scene after fire officials reported that someone threatened a business on Northeast 26th Street and left a bag outside the door. A similar situation was reported a few buildings down. Wilton Manors police deemed the area safe.

CBS News Miami crews saw one person taken into custody. Police have not released the person's name or said whether any charges have been filed.

Neighbors said the scare was unusual for the area.

"I thought it was a car accident first, but then I saw the bomb squad truck," Jose Zevallos said. "It is scary, yeah. That doesn't happen in Wilton Manors at all — this is a really quiet neighborhood."

After the scene cleared, officers collected two knives and other personal belongings left on the ground near the bank as evidence.

"This is our normal hangout for when we study, and it kind of gives pause to be like, what's going on?" Danny Harrison said. "Why is humanity the way it is right now?"

The bank reopened shortly after the area was cleared. Starbucks remained closed for the day.