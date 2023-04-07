19 kids from Florida hit the slopes for Breckenridge adaptive skiing adventure

Children from Florida visit Colorado for adaptive skiing Children from Florida visit Colorado for adaptive skiing 00:29

It was a skiing adventure for more than a dozen children from Florida who traveled to Colorado this week. The group of 19 from Wheelchairs 4 Kids traveled to Breckenridge where they enjoyed adaptive skiing.

They spent their days on the slopes with Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center where they were outfitted with the latest adaptive skiing equipment.

"It has been so fun to work with the Wheelchairs 4 Kids group," said Jeff Inouye, Ski Program Director of Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center in a statement. "They are an incredible organization that provides amazing opportunities and experiences for the kids they work with. Our instructors and volunteers truly enjoy working with them. The BOEC is honored to work with Wheelchairs 4 Kids and we hope to continue this partnership for many years to come!"

Those parents and caregivers who traveled with the students got to experience the joy of seeing their children experience a new sport.

"It was huge for us to give Bradley the chance to go skiing and to show him that his wheelchair isn't holding him back," said Tiffany, whose son participated in this year's excursion. "He can do amazing things, just like everyone else. This was a major accomplishment for him and we're so excited that he was able to share in this event."