What's open and what's closed in Miami, Broward and Palm Beach for Christmas 2024?

MIAMI — South Florida shoppers and diners face a familiar question on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: what's open and what's not? From supermarkets like Publix and Winn-Dixie closing their doors to convenience stores like 7-Eleven ready to rescue last-minute needs, holiday hours vary widely across the region.

Here's what you need to know about supermarkets, restaurants, shopping malls and more on Dec. 24 and 25:

South Florida supermarkets

Publix: Open on Christmas Eve until 7 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

Winn-Dixie: Open on Christmas Eve, closing at 9 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

Aldi: Open on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

Fresh Market: Christmas Eve hours 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. closed on Christmas Day.

Sedano's: Christmas Eve hours 7 a.m. to 6 p.m; Christmas Day 8 .m. to 6 p.m.

Trader Joe's: Open on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

Whole Foods: Many stores open on Christmas Eve with modified hours; closed on Christmas Day.

Department and big retail stores in South Florida

Target: Open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart: Open on Christmas Eve from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

Big Lots: Open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

BJ's Wholesale Club: Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Costco: Open on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

Sam's Club: Open on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day.

Miami, Broward, Palm Beach pharmacies and convenience stores

CVS: Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; hours may vary by location.

Walgreens: Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; hours may vary by location.

7-Eleven: Open 24 hours on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

South Florida malls

Aventura Mall: Christmas Eve hours 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed on Christmas Day.

Brickell City Centre: Christmas Eve hours 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Christmas Day.

Broward Mall: Christmas Eve hours 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Christmas Day.

Coral Square Mall: Christmas Eve hours 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Christmas Day.

Dadeland Mall: Christmas Eve hours 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Christmas Day.

Dolphin Mall: Christmas Eve hours 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Christmas Day.

The Falls: Christmas Eve hours 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Christmas Day.

Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace: Christmas Eve hours 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Christmas Day.

Galleria Fort Lauderdale: Christmas Eve hours 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Christmas Day.

Miami International Mall: Christmas Eve hours 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Christmas Day.

Miami Worldcenter: Individual store hours vary on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day. Lucky Strike, however, is open on Christmas Day from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Pembroke Lakes Mall: Christmas Eve hours 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Christmas Day.

Sawgrass Mills: Christmas Eve hours 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Christmas Day.

Shops at Merrick Park: Christmas Eve hours 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Christmas Day.

Westland Mall: Christmas Eve hours 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Christmas Day.

Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach restaurants

At least some of these restaurants locations are open on Christmas Day:

Government offices, libraries, garbage collection

Mass transit in South Florida

Miami-Dade: Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover will run Christmas Day on a Sunday schedule. Metrolink will not be operating. STS customers can reserve or cancel a trip at 305-871-1111.

Broward: Broward County Transit buses will run Christmas Day on a Sunday schedule. Trip planning help for fixed and TOPS Paratransit routes will be available 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at 954-357-8400 (TTY 954-357-8302).

Tri-Rail: The rail service will run on its weekend/holiday schedule.

Brightline: Service on Christmas Day.

Please note that hours can vary by location, and some stores may have further modifications. Check with your local store to confirm their specific holiday hours to ensure a smooth shopping experience.