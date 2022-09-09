What gives? Drivers get bigger breaks on Central Florida toll roads

MIAMI - E-Pass users will get bigger discounts for frequent use of Central Florida Expressway Authority toll roads.

The expressway authority board on Thursday agreed to increase discounts that have been offered to E-Pass users since 2016.

The changes will increase from 10 percent to 20 percent the savings for 40 to 79 toll transactions a month, and savings will go from 15 percent to 25 percent when transactions reach 80 a month.

The changes, under consideration since March, are retroactive to Sept. 1 and are considered permanent.

The decision came after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a six-month directive to provide the same discount amounts on most Florida toll roads.

DeSantis' directive didn't include roads under the Miami-Dade and Central Florida expressway authorities.

As he seeks re-election, DeSantis on Wednesday said he will ask the Legislature in 2023 to give frequent SunPass and E-Pass users 50 percent monthly credits for a full year and to include the expressway authority roads.

