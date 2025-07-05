Brush and debris fire temporarily closes parts of US-27 in Weston, officials say

A large brush and debris fire forced firefighters to shut down portions of U.S. Highway 27 in Broward County early Saturday morning, officials said.

Around 4:30 a.m., Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the fire reported on private property near US-27 and Manatee Isles Drive in Weston. According to BSFR, the fire sparked in a remote, non-residential area and was limited to brush and accumulated debris, and no nearby structures were threatened or damaged.

About 35 firefighters, along with multiple fire engines and a specialized water tender capable of carrying thousands of gallons of water, responded to the scene, where video provided by BSFR showed massive piles of debris engulfed in flames.

BSFR said as a precaution, portions of US-27 were temporarily closed as firefighters battled the flames. Crews were able to bring the fire under control, and the roadway has since reopened.

BSFR personnel remained on-site for several hours to extinguish residual hotspots and ensure the fire was fully contained.

BSFR added that no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.