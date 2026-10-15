Broward Sheriff's Office deputies swarm Weston neighborhood for investigation
Several deputies with the Broward Sheriff's Office were seen swarming a South Florida neighborhood to conduct an investigation on Thursday morning.
It's currently unknown what type of investigation was taking place, but several BSO units were seen blocking off streets in a Weston neighborhood west of Bonaventure Boulevard and South Lakeview Drive.
CBS News Miami is working to gather more information and will update this story when additional details are received.