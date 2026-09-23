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Western High School in Davie evacuated, nearby schools locked down amid bomb threat, police say

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Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

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Students at a high school in Davie have been evacuated while police investigate a reported bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Davie police, the bomb threat was received at Western High School on SW 136th Avenue.

Police said the school was evacuated while a K-9 searches the school, and nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

No other information was released.

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