Western High School in Davie evacuated, nearby schools locked down amid bomb threat, police say
Students at a high school in Davie have been evacuated while police investigate a reported bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Davie police, the bomb threat was received at Western High School on SW 136th Avenue.
Police said the school was evacuated while a K-9 searches the school, and nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
No other information was released.