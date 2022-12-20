Western High School aide accused of inappropriately touching two students

FORT LAUDERDALE - Parents of students attending West Broward High School are rattled after finding out a school employee was arrested and accused of molesting two students at the school.

"Inside now? The problem is inside instead of the outside? It really, you know, it's really concerning," said Jorge Gomez, a concerned parent.

Pembroke Pines Police say 53-year-old John Harrison Smith, who worked as a teacher's aide for students with disabilities, was arrested Tuesday. Smith is accused of inappropriately touching two female students who are 14 and 15 years old.

Police say both students have mental disabilities and verbal delays.

"This is such a great school, like, you really wouldn't expect it like. I'm just in shock from it," said Helen Sanchez, a graduate of West Broward High School.

Police were notified about the incident on December 13, after separate witnesses came forward.

We reached out to Broward County Public Schools for comment, and we were forwarded this email sent from the principal to the parents that reads in part:

"Our administration and Special Investigative Unit are fully cooperating with the investigation. While I am not able to provide details due to the ongoing case, I want you to know the individual has been removed from the school and away from students."

Smith is charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. Police are urging anyone who has additional information on this case to come forward.