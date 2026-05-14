Broward man with gunshot wounds found driving erratically in Hollywood, no suspect in custody, officials say

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday morning, spanning two crime scenes.

A man was shot near Mary Saunders Park in West Park before driving to Hollywood, where he was located by first responders.

The Sheriff's Office received a call around 11:45 a.m. Hollywood firefighters were the first on the scene, finding the victim at the corner of North 56th Avenue and Sheridan Street in Hollywood within minutes.

A source within the fire department told CBS News Miami that firefighters noticed the man driving erratically and began working to save his life after he stopped. BSO reported the man's injuries are not life-threatening.

Neighbors in West Park told reporters they heard between two and five gunshots just before noon. Investigators believe the man was shot in West Park and then drove away.

BSO's Violent Crime Unit canvassed the West Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The car at the center of the investigation is a black Nissan with damage to the driver's side door and at least two bullet holes.

Investigators spent time taking photos and placing markers on the ground at the Hollywood scene.

One mother, whose children attend a nearby after-school program, expressed shock that the shooting occurred in the morning. "BSO is always around here. So I'm very shocked they did it in the morning at that. I guess this world is coming to something. People are something else. In broad daylight, too?" she said.

BSO has confirmed that there are no suspects currently in custody.

Both scenes in West Park and Hollywood have since been cleared.