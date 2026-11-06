2 people hospitalized after house fire in West Miami, fire officials say

Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in West Miami on Friday afternoon, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

MDFR confirmed that they are responding to a first-alarm fire at a single-family home in the 6200 block of Southwest 12th Street.

They also said two patients were transported by ground to a local hospital, but their conditions, extent of injuries, and identities are unknown.

Firefighters have confirmed the main fire has been knocked down and are currently on scene, ventilating the area and looking for further fire extension.

No additional information was released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more is released.