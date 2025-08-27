Deputies kill armed man in West Miami-Dade apartment shootout, authorities say

A man was killed and a woman critically wounded in a shootout with deputies at a West Miami-Dade apartment complex, authorities said.

The woman, identified by family as 47-year-old Yudaisy Salgueiro, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Her mother, Maria Elena Crespo, said Salgueiro was shot by a man she had been in a relationship with for 10 years.

Mother says suspect threatened family

Crespo said the gunman also threatened her and other family members during the confrontation.

"He came in here and pointed a gun at us. He was looking for her. His gun got stuck after he shot here the first time. The bullet came in through her chest and came out through the back side. She is in stable condition at the hospital," Crespo said through a translator.

Crespo said the two had been separated for about a year and a half.

"They were not married. He had a child. But it was not hers. They were together for 10 years. She dedicated herself to work and to her family. She was a fighter. She fought to success. I don't know why this happened," she said.

Deputies respond, suspect opens fire

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said deputies were directed to the fourth floor of the building after finding the wounded woman on the ground. There, they encountered an open apartment door and an armed man inside.

An exchange of gunfire followed, and the suspect was killed. The woman was initially listed in critical condition.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident, which is standard procedure for deputy-involved shootings. Three deputies were involved and have been placed on three days of administrative leave.

Neighbors describe chaos and fear

Residents of the apartment complex described terrifying moments during the incident.

"I was in bed and all of a sudden I heard a gunshot go off followed by 17 more. I have never seen anything like this before," said David Carrillo-Pham.

"A bunch of cops were on my floor with major guns. They were screaming. Everyone was screaming. Police officers were screaming, 'Get in your house. Get in your house,'" said Cheryl Menocal.

Special Response Team called in

The Sheriff's Office said its Special Response Team was deployed to the scene.

One neighbor, who declined to give her name, said, "It is very stressful. I live here and I can tell you this is very stressful."

Another resident added, "This is very sad. This is very sad."