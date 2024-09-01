West Indian Day Parade takes over Brooklyn Monday in NYC. See the 2024 route map, street closures and more.

Celebrations underway ahead of NYC's West Indian American Day Parade Celebrations underway ahead of NYC's West Indian American Day Parade 01:31

NEW YORK -- New York City's annual West Indian American Day Carnival and Parade takes over the streets of Brooklyn this Labor Day weekend.

We have everything you need to know about the route map and street closures, as well as the start time and the meaning behind the celebration.

Map shows West Indian Day Parade route 2024

This map shows the route for the West Indian American Day Parade on Sept. 2, 2024 in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. CBS New York

The parade marches along Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights. It starts at Utica Avenue near Lincoln Terrace Park, then heads west to Grand Army Plaza near the Brooklyn Museum and Prospect Park.

The route stretches about two miles along the parkway and typically attracts more than a million spectators.

The NYPD says police will have a strong presence, with 13 security checkpoints and drones above. They're also coordinating with local faith leaders and crisis management groups to keep things safe.

West Indian Day Parade street closures in Brooklyn

From the 2023 West Indian American Day Parade and Carnival in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

The following streets will be closed Sunday and Monday for the festivities.

Grand Army Plaza (Entire Circle)

Buffalo Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

Rochester Avenue between East New York Avenue and Sterling Place

Ralph Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

East New York Avenue between Howard Avenue and Utica Avenue

Eastern Parkway between Howard Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Washington Avenue between Sterling Place and Lincoln Road

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Caton Avenue

Ocean Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Parkside Avenue

Butler Place between Grand Army Plaza and Sterling Place

St. Johns Place between Underhill Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Rockaway Parkway between East New York Avenue and Rutland Road

Parkside Avenue between Park Circle and Flatbush Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue

Nostrand Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Linden Boulevard

Lincoln Place between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

What time does NYC West Indian Day Parade start?

From the 2023 West Indian American Day Parade and Carnival in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Sept. 2, following the pre-dawn celebration known as J'Ouvert. It's held each year on Labor Day, the first Monday in September.

Last year's event drew a large crowd of spectators taking in the colorful costumes, flavorful foods and sounds of calypso and steelpan bands.

This year's parade is expected to last several hours, ending around 6 p.m.

What is the meaning of J'Ouvert?

From the 2023 J'Ouvert celebration in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

J'Ouvert is the early morning celebration that's held each year before the parade. It starts before dawn, around 6 a.m.

Its name comes from the French words, "jour ouvert," meaning daybreak or morning.

J'Ouvert signals the start of Carnival, a festival celebrating the vast Caribbean diaspora with street band music, dancing and more.

Celebration of West Indian countries and culture

From the 2023 West Indian American Day Parade and Carnival in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance via Getty Images

The West Indies are made up of three parts: the Greater Antilles, including Cuba, Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico; the Lesser Antilles, including the Virgin Islands, Saint Lucia, Barbados and Grenada, among others; and the grouping of islands that includes the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, Trinidad and Tobago and Aruba.

Caribbean pride has been on display all weekend long, kicking off with a Junior Carnival for kids on Saturday morning, followed by the annual Panorama steelpan festival, the largest steelpan competition in North America.