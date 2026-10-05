Students at West Broward High School relocated to auditorium due to gas leak, police say

Students at a South Florida high school were relocated to an auditorium after an underground gas leak was reported on Monday morning, according to Pembroke Pines police.

According to Pembroke Pines police, the incident was reported at West Broward High School on Northwest 209th Avenue.

Police had initially said in a Facebook post that students were evacuated and being sent home early due to the underground gas leak.

However, in an updated Facebook post, police said students were being relocated to the school's auditorium because the leak was isolated.

Police said that Broward County will be sending in workers to continue making repairs.

No injuries have been reported.