Weekend shootings rattle Miami Beach residents

MIAMI BEACH — A business owner shared video of what he claims to be gunfire near Ocean Drive in Miami Beach Sunday night.

Mitch Novick, who owns Pelican Hotel, was behind his business with a friend when they heard "15 shots," he said.

Another man's voice in the recording Novick shared said, "that's not no fireworks."

"I was hoping it was fireworks," Novick said. "Reality told me they were gunshots."

When asked how he know, Novick replied, "I've heard them before. In fact, I've been on your station with gunfire right here. You saw the sparks coming out of the gun."

None of Novick's videos shows anyone firing a weapon Sunday. However, the videos show a couple stopped in their tracks, crowds that looked around and a man crouch and move behind a cab after a series of loud pops.

Novick also showed CBS News Miami what he called "bullet holes" in his hotel facade and windows.

However, Miami Beach Police said no one called 911 Sunday night. Investigators are not yet able to confirm that witnesses heard gunfire, a police spokesperson said.

Earlier that day, police did arrest Bryan Rodriguez, 19, for a confirmed shooting in mid-beach. Rodriguez was with friends on the Boardwalk when he pulled a gun and shot a 14-year-old, according to court documents.

Rodriguez opened fire because a girl with the other teen gave Rodriguez a "stank face" or "bad look," court documents said. He faces attempted murder, assault and firearm possession by a minor charges.

This came as the city of Miami Beach prepares to crackdown on violence in Spring Break crowds in March. Last year, gunfire killed two people on Ocean Drive. Last week, Mayor Steven Meiner and Police Chief Wayne Jones vowed to prevent any replays.

"It's gonna end," Mayor Meiner said during a press conference February 15th. "We are gonna end it this year."

"(We're going) to have license plate readers," Chief Jones said during the same press conference."

"We're going to have DUI checkpoints into the city. You're going to see more police in the entertainment district and South Beach than you've ever seen before."

Promises of strict security bring no comfort to Novick. He called for a year-round crackdown on loud music people can hear on the streets because he thinks it encourages carnival-like behavior.

Novick said some long-time guests are booking vacations elsewhere. Until the city delivers a new plan to attack violence, Novick said he will worry about what he heard Sunday.

"I'm not optimistic," Novick said.