South Florida Water Management District lift water shortage warning for Miami-Dade, Monroe counties

The South Florida Water Management District on Monday lifted a water shortage warning issued Feb. 5 for Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, encouraging residents to voluntarily conserve water through actions such as limiting lawn irrigation.

The district reported recent downpours, which brought 3- to 6-inches of rain to some areas of South Florida, coupled with conservation efforts by water users and utilities, helped the Biscayne Aquifer rebound to a safe level.

"Even though the warning has been lifted in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, the SFWMD continues to encourage residents, visitors, and businesses to conserve water and limit irrigation as South Florida is still in the dry season," a release from the district stated.

The water shortage warning remains in place for Collier, Glades, Highlands, and Lee counties.