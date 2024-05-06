See the Met Gala red carpet arrivals, from Zendaya to Lizzo to Cardi B

Celebrities walk 2024 Met Gala red carpet Celebrities arrive at 2024 Met Gala red carpet 01:53

NEW YORK -- The stars are out for the the 2024 Met Gala tonight in New York City.

The Met Gala is held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where all of the biggest names in fashion show off their best and boldest outfits.

The theme this year is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," stemming from the latest exhibition by the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The dress code is "The Garden of Time," which means plenty of nature-inspired looks.

Follow our coverage below and see some of the most eye-catching outfits of the night.

Zendaya

Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. John Shearer

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth join Vogue's Anna Wintour as co-chairs of this year's event. Zendaya has been to five Met Galas.

Zendaya at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. / Getty Images

Bad Bunny arrives wearing custom Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano. This is Bad Bunny's third year at the Met Gala.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. / Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski



Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Lizzo

Lizzo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. / Getty Images

Cardi B



Cardi B attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Doja Cat

Doja Cat attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Usher

Usher attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Vera Wang and Janelle Monáe

Vera Wang and Janelle MonÃ¡e attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris

Emma Chamberlain

US social media personality Emma Chamberlain arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Demi Lovato



Demi Lovato attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Sebastian Stan



Sebastian Stan at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. John Shearer

Shakira



Shakira attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

US socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. / Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris

Jennifer Lopez



Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

J.Lo has been on guest list at the Met Gala 13 times.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris

Hemsworth is attending his first Met Gala with his wife Elsa Pataky.

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour, Vogue Editor-in-Chief, attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. / Getty Images

Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, has been orchestrating the Met Gala for 27 years.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris

Serena Williams

US tennis player Serena Williams arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. John Shearer

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Jeff Kravitz

Ed Sheeran



Ed Sheeran attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris

Queen Latifah

US actress Queen Latifah arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Stray Kids

Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, Hyunjin, I.N, Lee Know, and Changbin of Stray Kids attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Kevin Mazur/MG24

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. / Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. / Getty Images

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris

Donald Glover

Donald Glover attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. / Getty Images

Matt Damon

Luciana Damon and Matt Damon attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris

Gayle King

Gayle King attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dimitrios Kambouris

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. / Getty Images

Jessica Serfaty Michel

Jessica Serfaty Michel attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. / Getty Images



