Watch CBS News
Local News

See the Met Gala red carpet arrivals, from Zendaya to Lizzo to Cardi B

By Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

Celebrities walk 2024 Met Gala red carpet
Celebrities arrive at 2024 Met Gala red carpet 01:53

NEW YORK -- The stars are out for the the 2024 Met Gala tonight in New York City. 

The Met Gala is held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where all of the biggest names in fashion show off their best and boldest outfits

The theme this year is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," stemming from the latest exhibition by the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The dress code is "The Garden of Time," which means plenty of nature-inspired looks. 

Follow our coverage below and see some of the most eye-catching outfits of the night. 

Zendaya

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  John Shearer

ZendayaJennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth join Vogue's Anna Wintour as co-chairs of this year's event.  Zendaya has been to five Met Galas.  

The 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Zendaya at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Bad Bunny

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Bad Bunny attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  / Getty Images

Bad Bunny arrives wearing custom Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano. This is Bad Bunny's third year at the Met Gala.  

Demi Moore

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Demi Moore attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  / Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Lizzo

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Lizzo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  / Getty Images

Cardi B

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Cardi B attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Camila Cabello

The 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Camila Cabello at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Doja Cat

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Doja Cat attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Usher

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Usher attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Vera Wang and Janelle Monáe  

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Vera Wang and Janelle MonÃ¡e attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Ariana Grande

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Ariana Grande attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Dimitrios Kambouris

Emma Chamberlain

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM
US social media personality Emma Chamberlain arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Demi Lovato

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Demi Lovato attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

The 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Sebastian Stan at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Dua Lipa

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Dua Lipa attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  John Shearer

Shakira

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Shakira attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM
US socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

The 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Kendall Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Kylie Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  / Getty Images

Pamela Anderson  

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Pamela Anderson attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Dimitrios Kambouris

Nicki Minaj

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Dimitrios Kambouris

Jennifer Lopez

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

J.Lo has been on guest list at the Met Gala 13 times. 

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Dimitrios Kambouris

Hemsworth is attending his first Met Gala with his wife Elsa Pataky. 

Anna Wintour

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Anna Wintour, Vogue Editor-in-Chief, attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  / Getty Images

Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, has been orchestrating the Met Gala for 27 years. 

Brie Larson

The 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Brie Larson at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Lil Nas X

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Lil Nas X attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Dimitrios Kambouris

Serena Williams

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM
US tennis player Serena Williams arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Alia Bhatt

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Alia Bhatt attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  John Shearer

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Dimitrios Kambouris

Gwendoline Christie

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Gwendoline Christie attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Jeff Kravitz

Ed Sheeran

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Ed Sheeran attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Gigi Hadid attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Dimitrios Kambouris

Penelope Cruz

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Penelope Cruz attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Dimitrios Kambouris

Queen Latifah

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM
US actress Queen Latifah arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Stray Kids

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Red Carpet
Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, Hyunjin, I.N, Lee Know, and Changbin of Stray Kids attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Kevin Mazur/MG24

Mindy Kaling

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Mindy Kaling attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  / Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Zoe Saldana attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  / Getty Images

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Dimitrios Kambouris

Donald Glover

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Donald Glover attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  / Getty Images

Matt Damon

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Luciana Damon and Matt Damon attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Dimitrios Kambouris

Gayle King 

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Gayle King attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Dimitrios Kambouris

Ben Simmons

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Ben Simmons attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  / Getty Images

Jessica Serfaty Michel

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Jessica Serfaty Michel attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.  / Getty Images


Mark Prussin

Mark Prussin is a Digital Producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut for CBSNewYork.com. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.

First published on May 6, 2024 / 5:30 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.