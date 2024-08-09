Watch Live: Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins Preseason Game Week 1

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins kicked off their preseason on Friday, August 9th, at 7 p.m. as they hosted the Atlanta Falcons.

You will be able to watch our complete coverage, including pregame and postgame coverage.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will lead this year's team alongside wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, aiming to establish a high-powered offense.

Under the guidance of New Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver, the Dolphins defense will adopt a more physical approach.

The team will also look to benefit from the contributions of promising newcomers, including rookies, linebacker Chop Robinson, offensive lineman Patrick Paul, and dynamic running back Jaylen Wright.

The Dolphins are determined to surpass their previous 11-6 record, secure a spot in the playoffs for the third consecutive season, and break their 15-year AFC East title drought.

CBS Miami's Steve Goldstein will provide play-by-play commentary, accompanied by color analyst Kim Bokamper. Mike Cugno will deliver reports and conduct interviews from the sidelines.