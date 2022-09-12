President Biden delivers 'Cancer Moonshot' speech

MIAMI - President Joe Biden delivered a speech Monday that paralleled John F. Kennedy's goal of landing a man on the moon and Biden's own vision for another "American moonshot" of cutting cancer deaths in half over the next 25 years.

Biden highlighted a new federally backed study that is being called a potential game changer in diagnostic cancer testing. It uses a single blood test to screen for multiple cancers in healthy people.

Experts agree it's too early to know if it will have any success reducing cancer deaths. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the country.

The issue is personal to the president. His son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015.

President Biden also announce a new program to provide resources to scientists early in their career as they are studying treatments and cures for cancer.

Before the president headed to JFK Library to deliver the speech, he stopped at Logan Airport to speak about the recently passed.

"It's the most significant investment since President Eisenhower's interstate highway system," Biden said. "Through the infrastructure law, we're investing $62 million here at Logan, it's the largest grant for airport terminals in the country thus far, and one of the largest federal investments in airports ever. This project is going to create 5,900 jobs, union jobs where people make a decent salary."

The investment will add more gates and increase accessibility in Terminal E.

Massachusetts State Police warned drivers to expect detours and delays during Biden's visit.