Expect warmer weather for few days then cold front

MIAMI - It will be warmer the next few days ahead of our next cold front on the way.

It was milder Monday morning with mid to upper 70s. Highs today will climb to the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to the onshore breeze. There are no advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters but there is a small craft advisory for boaters over the Keys waters.

Tuesday highs will remain in the low 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. The chance of rain will stay low with mainly dry conditions expected.

Wednesday scattered showers and some storms will be possible due to a cold front and moisture associated with the remnant moisture associated with what once was Tropical Storm Sara. Highs will rise close to the mid 80s.

Thursday morning will be much cooler with lows falling to the upper 60s. Highs will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

The coldest air of the season arrives this weekend when lows drop to the upper 50s on Friday morning. Highs will only climb to the mid 70s. Even colder by Saturday morning as lows plummet to the low to mid 50s. It will be a chilly start. Highs will feel nice in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

There will still be a chill in the air on Sunday morning as lows will dip to the upper 50s and highs will remain below normal in the upper 70s.