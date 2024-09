Ward throws 5 more TDs, No. 10 Miami piles up stats in 62-0 win over Ball State

Miami wide receiver Samuel Brown (11) congratulates wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) after Restrepo scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Lynne Sladky / AP

Cam Ward was dominant again, throwing for 346 yards and five touchdowns before getting subbed out early in the second half as No. 10 Miami piled up stats in a 62-0 win over Ball State on Saturday night.

Miami (3-0) outgained Ball State 750-115, setting a school record for yards in a game. It was the biggest shutout win over an FBS opponent in Hurricanes' history, topping the 61-0 win over Rutgers in 2001.

Ward now has three straight 300-yard games to start his season. He connected with Xavier Restrepo on a pair of touchdown passes, and found Jacolby George, Elijah Arroyo and Chris Johnson Jr. with his other scoring throws for the Hurricanes (3-0).

Ward's five-touchdown game was the 10th by a Miami quarterback, one shy of the school record of six TDs set by Jarren Williams against Louisville in 2019. And it all came on the weekend where Miami celebrated the 35th anniversary of the school's 1989 team winning the national title — a team that had a young offensive lineman named Mario Cristobal, now the Hurricanes' coach.

Ajay Allen had a 56-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter for Miami, and Elija Lofton caught a 40-yard scoring pass from Emory Williams with 11:46 left. Jordan Lyle had a rushing score late for Miami.

Kadin Semonza completed 16 of 26 passes for 111 yards for Ball State (1-1). The Cardinals fell to 0-9 all-time when playing Top 10 teams and were shut out for the first time since a 42-0 loss to Temple on Oct. 8, 2011.

Ward's numbers through three games: 1,035 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception while completing 73% of his passes for the Hurricanes. Excluding a one-play drive to run out the final few seconds of the first half, Ward played seven series — five ending in his touchdown passes, one with a field goal and one with a punt.

The game's kickoff was delayed for nearly 2 1/2 hours because of lightning in the area.

The takeaway

Ball State: The difference in speed between the Cardinals and the Hurricanes was evident, particularly when Miami had the ball. The Cardinals gave up 20 plays — 17 passes, three rushes — of more than 15 yards.

Miami: If there's a concern for the Hurricanes right now, it's the health of the offensive line. Miami came into the game without left tackle Jalen Rivers and left guard Ryan Rodriguez — both starters — and saw right guard Anez Cooper limp off the field in the first half with what appeared to be a lower-leg issue.

Poll implications

Miami should remain in the Top 10 when the AP Top 25 is released on Sunday.

Ward's numbers

Ward is the first Miami quarterback to reach 1,000 yards in the first three games of a season since Craig Erickson (1,126 in 1990). Ward is 89 yards away from 15,000 in his career, counting the 13,876 yards he had at Incarnate Word and Washington State.

Up next

Ball State: Visits Central Michigan on Saturday.

Miami: Visits South Florida on Saturday.