Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Eye ointments sold nationwide recalled due to infection risk

By Kate Gibson

Edited By Anne Marie Lee

/ CBS News

Multiple brands of lubricant eye ointments are being recalled due to a risk of infection after federal inspectors found unsterile conditions at the Indian plant where the products were manufactured.

The recall by Brassica Pharma Pvt. in Thane, a city in the Indian state of Maharashtra, comes after a deadly outbreak last year of eye infections linked to artificial tears made by another Indian firm. 

Sold nationwide by retailers including CVS Health and Walmart, the latest recall involves four products by brands Equate, CVS Health and AACE Pharmaceuticals, according to the notice posted Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 

All have expiration dates starting April 2024 and running through September 2025. The recalled products include:

  • Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment in a 3.5-gram tube, packaged in box with UPC code: 681131395298.
  • Equate Style Lubricant Eye Ointment in a 3.5-gram tube in box with UPC code: 681131395304.
  • CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment in a 3.5-gram tube in box with UPC code: 050428634141.
  • Lubricant PM Ointment in a 3.5 gram tube, sold in box with UPC code: 371406124356.
image-1-23.jpg
Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment in a 3.5-gram tube, packaged in box with UPC code: 681131395298. U.S. Food and Drug Administration
image-2-21.jpg
Equate Style Lubricant Eye Ointment in a 3.5-gram tube in box with UPC code: 681131395304. U.S. Food and Drug Administration
image-3-12.jpg
CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment in a 3.5-gram tube in box with UPC code: 050428634141. U.S. Food and Drug Administration
image-4-11.jpg
Lubricant PM Ointment in a 3.5 gram tube, sold in box with UPC code: 371406124356. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

People should stop using the recalled eye ointments and can return them to the place of purchase. Those with questions can call 1-833-225-9564 or info@brassicapharma.com.

EzriCare artificial tears were among the brands recalled last year by Delsam Pharma of Chennai, India, as health officials identified 81 people in 18 states as suffering from infections, with four deaths and multiple cases of vision loss reported

In January, the FDA warned against copycat eye drops because of the risk of infection. 

Kate Gibson

Kate Gibson is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch in New York.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 3:39 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.