South Florida woman turns ALS diagnosis into mission to raise awareness, inspire others in fight against disease

Surrounded by family, friends, and supporters, this year's Walk to Defeat ALS Champion, Lourdes Machado, was shining with hope.

Diagnosed with ALS in May 2025, she's turned her journey into a mission to raise awareness and inspire others in the fight against the disease.

"Obviously there's no cure, and that's why we're walking," Machado said. "We're walking so no one else has to go through this again, and so I can spend more time with my daughter and be there for her."

By her side through every challenge has been her mother, Marianela Perez, serving as both caregiver and unwavering source of strength.

When she first learned of her daughter's diagnosis, Perez said there was only one thing she wanted her daughter to know.

"I wanted to say I love you a lot and I'm going to be here for you and here to support you," Perez said. "And I've done it for the last year, and I will continue to do it. I'm very proud of her. Very proud."

The ALS Association is helping families like Machado's while also investing in groundbreaking research through its partnership with the University of Miami.

ALS researchers work to find new treatments, new possibilities

From clinical trials to genetic therapies, researchers are working to unlock new treatments and new possibilities.

Assistant Professor of Neurology at the University of Miami, Dr. Nathan Carberry, said scientists are seeing encouraging progress in genetic treatments, including improvements in patients' strength that were once thought impossible.

"I liken it to the moon landing, where we're really seeing finally, a true impact on a neurodegenerative disease which is really powerful," Carberry said.

For families facing ALS, breakthroughs like these are delivering something that once felt out of reach – hope.

All the money raised through the Walk to Defeat ALS stays right here in Florida, helping families access resources, support and care.

The organization welcomes support year-round.

Check out the ALS Association website to learn more about how you can get involved.