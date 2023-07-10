Watch CBS News
Local News

Voyeurism suspect arrested in Weston

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a Weston man accused of voyeurism. 

BSO identified Marcos Patricio Bravo, 40, as the man appearing on surveillance video during an incident Monday, June 26, at around 9:10 p.m. in the area of Key West Court. 

Investigators say Bravo was touching himself inside the patio enclosure of a home in the area of Key West Court.

He is facing charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling and voyeurism.

Detectives said they are continuing to investigate a similar incident that occurred in Weston in early January. 

Anyone with information on the individual involved in that incident is asked to contact BSO at 954-626-4008 or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 3:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.