Voyeurism suspect arrested in Weston

MIAMI - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a Weston man accused of voyeurism.

BSO identified Marcos Patricio Bravo, 40, as the man appearing on surveillance video during an incident Monday, June 26, at around 9:10 p.m. in the area of Key West Court.

Investigators say Bravo was touching himself inside the patio enclosure of a home in the area of Key West Court.

He is facing charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling and voyeurism.

Detectives said they are continuing to investigate a similar incident that occurred in Weston in early January.

Anyone with information on the individual involved in that incident is asked to contact BSO at 954-626-4008 or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).