Voters decide: Tuesday's municipal election results in South Florida

MIAMI - In addition to Florida's Presidential Preference Primary Election on Tuesday, voters in several communities went to the polls in municipal elections.

In Miami-Dade, South Miami held a special election dealing with leases for city property. Voters approved the city to authorize leases exceeding 50 years for city property involving City Hall redevelopment.

In the Town of Surfside, residents elected former Mayor Charles Burkett, who defeated Shlomo Danzinger, in their race for mayor.

There was also a race for town commissioner in which 11 candidates were running.

In Broward, Pembroke Pines voters selected Angelo Castillo as their new mayor.

The outgoing mayor, Frank Ortis, has served in that capacity since 2004. He helped manage the explosive growth that began in the 90s, propelling Pembroke Pines to the second-largest city in Broward.

In Pines, Maria A. Rodriguez won Commission District 3 and Jay D. Schwartz won Commission District 2.

"We live in a country where it's important for you to exercise your opinion. If you don't, you're stuck with the opinion of others, so it's really important to make sure you're heard," said Adam Gordon who voted in Pembroke Pines.

"I think it is a good opportunity to get new candidates into the system because there are new challenges facing the community today that didn't exist 10-20 years ago," said Lucienn Tenn, a fellow voter.

Voters in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea elected Edmund Malkoon as their new mayor. There were three people in the race. Residents also voted for John A. Graziano for Commission Seat 3, District 1 and Richard DeNapoli for Commission Seat 4, District 2.

In Hillsboro Beach, three candidates were running for the town commissioner job. That race was too close to call.

In Sea Ranch Lakes, voters approved two referendums on the ballot. One will reduce the number of elected members on the village council from seven to five. The other deals with changing the number of votes needed during council meetings to adopt any resolution or ordinance.