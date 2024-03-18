When do Florida polls open and close for the 2024 primary? Voting hours for today's election

MIAMI - Registered Republican voters cast their ballots Tuesday, March 19th, in Florida's first primary election of the 2024 campaign.

Florida's Presidential Preference Primary is a closed-primary election. This means that only voters registered with that party can vote for their preferred party nominee for President.

Since the Florida Democratic Party provided only the name of Joseph R. Biden Jr. as their preferred candidate, there will be no ballot/election for Democrats. There will only be a Presidential Preference Primary ballot/election for the Republican Party of Florida.

Former President Donald Trump appears on the ballot along with six other Republicans who have since dropped out of the race.

"After the PPP, designated political party delegates from Florida meet at their respective party's national conventions to formally nominate the preferred party nominee based on party rules. These national conventions are typically held in July or August. The party then submits to the State the names of the presidential candidate who will represent the party on the General Election ballot in November," according to the Florida Division of Elections.

In Broward, there are also municipal elections on March 19th for voters residing in Hillsboro Beach, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Pembroke Pines, and Sea Ranch Lakes. In Miami-Dade, there are municipal elections in South Miami and Surfside.

When do the polls open in Florida?

The polls are open at 7 a.m. (local time) on Election Day.

If a person opts to vote on Election Day, a person must vote at his or her assigned precinct/polling location.

Voters must bring a current and valid photo ID with a signature. Those include a Florida driver's license, a Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, a student identification card, a military identification card, and a United States passport.

If photo ID does not include a signature, the voter will be asked to provide another ID that has a signature.

Those who do not bring a proper ID can still vote using a provisional ballot. As long as they are eligible and voted in the proper precinct, the provisional ballot will count provided the signature on it matches the signature in their registration record.

When do the polls close in Florida?

The polls will close at 7 p.m. (local time). Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.

When will Florida's primary results start coming in?

Primary results start trickling in once polls have closed. Historically, Florida counts a substantial portion of votes within a few hours of polls closing.

CBS News Miami will not characterize or project the outcome of the race before the last polls close at 7 p.m. (local time).