For first time in 20 years, Pembroke Pines will have new mayor

MIAMI - The current mayor, Frank Ortis, has served in that capacity since 2004. He helped manage the explosive growth that began in the 90s, propelling Pembroke Pines to the second-largest city in Broward.

"He's been here 28 years. Eight years as a city commissioner and 20 years as the elected mayor," said Charles Dodge, who's been the City Manager for the past 38 years, working side by side with Ortis.

"He was able to bring consensus among the commission on many of the different projects and many of the innovative things the city has done," Dodge said. That includes ushering in city charter schools.

Lucia Maheu moved to the Pines 40 years ago. "I think he was okay, I think he did a good job," she said.

She's hoping the new leader will make traffic a priority.

"Pines is very bad, they drive too fast and there's no police officer to give tickets. I don't see any," she said.

Harlowe Allen wants the new mayor to focus on affordability issues.

"Definitely the price of rent and just everyday economy of living, buying groceries," he said.

Anna Dushak teaches tennis. She loves that Pines is family-oriented. Her priority is kids. "To kind of be more focused on their education, their sports. Bring sports back. Kids need to be outside, it gets them thinking, gets them going," she said.

Allen hopes voters will go to the polls. He said many don't understand the importance of local elections.

"A lot of people focusing on he major election of the presidential race and that's important too, but your local representation is the most important. Because we actually live here. They make rules and regulations and policies that go into effect immediately," Allen said.

Election Day is on Tuesday, and that is when we should know who will fill the seat of Mayor Ortis. There are also two commission seats up for grabs.

When all is said and done, Pembroke Pines will have a new mayor, for the first time in 20 years.