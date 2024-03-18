Mayor, commission seats up for grabs in Tuesday's municipal elections

MIAMI - In addition to Florida's Presidential Preference Primary Election on Tuesday, March 19th, voters in several communities will be going to the polls in municipal elections.

In Miami-Dade, South Miami is holding a special election dealing with leases for city property. Voters will decide if the city can authorize leases exceeding 50 years for city property involving City Hall redevelopment

In the Town of Surfside, residents will cast votes for a mayor. It's a rematch that pits current Mayor Shlomo Danzinger against former Mayor Charles Burkett. There's also a race for town commissioner in which 11 candidates are running.

In Broward, Pembroke Pines voters will elect a new mayor for the first time in 20 years. The current mayor, Frank Ortis, has served in that capacity since 2004. He helped manage the explosive growth that began in the 90s, propelling Pembroke Pines to the second-largest city in Broward. Three candidates are running for the city.

There are also two commission seats to be decided.

Voters in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea will also be casting ballots for mayor. There are three people in the race. Residents will also be voting on two commission seats.

In Hillsboro Beach, three candidates are running for the town commissioner job.

In Sea Ranch Lakes, there are two referendums on the ballot. One would reduce the number of elected members on the village council from seven to five. The other deals with changing the number of votes needed during council meetings to adopt any resolution or ordinance.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. throughout South Florida. Click here to find your polling location.