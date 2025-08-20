Vizcaya Museum and Gardens reinstalls peacock columns after more than 30 years

Iconic peacock columns are back at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens after more than 30 years

Iconic peacock columns are back at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens after more than 30 years

Iconic peacock columns are back at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens after more than 30 years

It's a Miami comeback story more than 30 years in the making. Vizcaya Museum and Gardens has just reinstalled its iconic Peacock Columns—sculptural replicas of the originals removed before Hurricane Andrew. And as hurricane season ramps up again, the timing couldn't be more symbolic.

Peacocks return to the Marine Garden

Tucked inside Vizcaya Museum and Gardens' historic Marine Garden, two elegant peacock statues once again stand watch-symbols of serenity and resilience.

Originally carved in the 1920s by modernist Gaston Lachaise, the statues were removed for safekeeping ahead of Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Now, 33 years later, they've returned—faithfully replicated using original molds and digital fabrication.

"We worked with the Lachaise Foundation, and they still had the original molds," said Martha Dickson, Vizcaya's chief facilities officer. "Because of that, we were able to recreate these exactly."

Gates restored by local artisans

Also returning are Samuel Yellin's decorative ironwork gates. Destroyed decades ago by storms, the gates have been meticulously recreated by Homestead artisans and now reconnect the Marine Garden to the Rose Garden.

Focus on protection after past storms

But Vizcaya's restoration isn't just about aesthetics-it's about protection. After Hurricane Irma flooded the gardens in 2017, the estate ramped up its storm preparedness across its 11-acre grounds.

"For most people, hurricane season is six months," Dickson said. "For me, I think about it all year long."

One of the newest defenses is Vizcaya's Tiger Dam system-large water-filled tubes that act as flood barriers. "We can even use seawater to fill them," Dickson explained. "They're on standby, ready to protect the gardens if needed."

Safeguarding the historic mansion

Inside the 45,000-square-foot mansion, hurricane windows have been added to some rooms. Others, like those with century-old stained glass, are shielded by removable armor screens made of resilient green mesh designed to deflect windborne debris.

From restored sculptures to modern flood protection, Vizcaya's efforts reflect more than preservation—they're a tribute to Miami's enduring spirit and cultural legacy.