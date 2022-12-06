Vigil held for Frank Ordonez, UPS driver killed in police-involved shooting

MIAMI - Loved ones gathered for a touching tribute for Frank Ordonez, the UPS driver who was killed during a shootout in 2019.

Frank Ordonez CBS Miami

Flowers and candles were placed at a vigil in his honor, as family and friends remembered the 27-year-old gone too soon.

Three years ago, Ordonez was taken hostage by two men who stole his delivery truck after robbing a jewelry store in Coral Gables.

They led police on a high-speed chase which ended in Miramar, after the truck was blocked by traffic.

That's when a shooting broke out between 20 officers and the robbers, right in the middle of rush hour.

The robbers were killed, but so were Ordonez and an innocent bystander.

On Monday night, Ordonez's family is still mourning his tragic death, as they say they still wait for answers.

"There's so many questions... I can understand that. The only message is... It's been no justice and it's been no closure."

An investigation revealed that around 200 bullets struck the UPS truck.

The Broward State Attorney's Office is investigating. The family says they first got a call from the state attorney two weeks ago.

Ordonez was a father of two young girls -- who were three and six years old when he was killed.