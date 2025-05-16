Videos show women stealing $1,000 in baby formula and hygiene items in two Publix thefts, BSO says

Group of women caught on camera stealing from Publix in South Florida, police say

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are searching for multiple suspects after two unrelated shoplifting incidents at a Publix in North Lauderdale, including one case where a suspect stopped to take a selfie before fleeing with nearly $1,000 in stolen baby formula.

The first theft occurred around 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25, at the Publix located at 8140 W. McNab Road.

Surveillance video showed four women stealing roughly $970 worth of baby formula, with one of them pausing to snap a selfie before leaving, according to BSO. Investigators said the suspects placed items directly into their personal bags before walking out and getting into a dark-colored sedan.

The woman seen taking the selfie wore all white and carried a brown paper bag. Her three accomplices were described as follows: one in a light-colored hoodie and gray pants, another in a black shirt with yellow pants carrying a purple handbag, and a fourth wearing all black with white designs, holding a baby and a two-tone handbag.

Detectives believe these women may be linked to similar thefts across Florida.

Hygiene products stolen in separate Publix theft

In a separate case on Friday, April 11, at approximately 2:24 p.m., another suspect was caught on camera stealing hygiene products from the same store, according to BSO.

Investigators said a woman in a yellow tank top and multicolored headwrap filled a shopping cart with various items, including Clorox products, bath tissue, wipes, and laundry detergent, and exited without paying. She also took a black trash can, which may have held additional stolen goods.

Video footage showed another individual — dressed in a brown shirt and black pants — assisting by gathering empty grocery bags and handing them to the woman, who used them to carry stolen items. The suspect then loaded the full cart and exited the store, later fleeing in a gray Nissan Altima driven by another woman.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact BSO North Lauderdale Detective Sergio Espinoza at 954-722-5800 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or by dialing **TIPS from any cellphone.