Video shows person fleeing as Hollywood police vehicle fire in Kendale Lakes, MDSO says

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has released new surveillance footage showing a "person of interest" running away from a Hollywood police car just seconds after it erupted in flames last week in Kendale Lakes.

Video shows person and vehicle at scene

The video also shows a vehicle driving by the scene at Southwest 45th Street and 139th Court at 12:02 a.m. last Thursday, the sheriff's office said.

Officials hope the video will generate leads in the case.

Detectives have not said if the car was intentionally set on fire, but the agency confirmed its arson unit is investigating. No one was injured, and investigators said the vehicle was not occupied.

At the time, a 911 dispatcher reported, "PD vehicle on fire. Advising a Hollywood PD vehicle. Unknown if it's occupied."

Witness recalls explosion

One neighbor described the moment the fire began.

"We were actually watching TV and heard an explosion. It was about 11:30 or 12:00; we were like 'what is going on?' We looked out the window and saw the car on fire," the neighbor said.

A video from Only in Dade showed flames shooting from the police car, and black char marks remain on the grass where the fire happened.

Hollywood police initially confirmed the fire but have deferred further comment to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, which is leading the investigation.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).