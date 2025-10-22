Watch CBS News
Video shows cook stealing celebrity chef's secret recipes in Doral, police say

A cook is in hot water after police said he stole secret recipes from a popular local restaurant owned by a celebrity chef with millions of followers online.

23-vo-doral-cook-arrest-wforcdzc-00-00-2013.jpg
Facing charges Miami-Dade Corrections Department

According to Doral police, surveillance video shows 50-year-old Carlos Gottberg taking exclusive recipe books from Mordisco Miami, a restaurant owned by Venezuelan chef César González.

González, who has more than 3 million followers on social media, is widely known for his Venezuelan cuisine and online cooking videos.

Investigators said Gottberg confessed to taking three recipe books containing proprietary dishes.

He was arrested and charged with felony theft of trade secrets.

Police said Gottberg has since bonded out of jail.

