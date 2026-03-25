Video shows Broward man encouraging his girlfriend to take her own life moments before fatal shooting, BSO says

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested an Oakland Park man in connection with his girlfriend's death, alleging he played a role in helping her take her own life in January.

Miguel Hernandez, 41, is facing a manslaughter charge, as well as multiple drug possession charges, according to BSO arrest records.

Miguel Hernandez, 41, is facing a manslaughter charge, as well as multiple drug possession charges, according to BSO arrest records. CBS News Miami

On Jan. 24, BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire officials responded to a report of a shooting near the 4000 block of Northeast 8th Avenue. Deputies found Hernandez's girlfriend, identified as Camille Mary McGonigle, 37, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head inside a home. Hernandez told investigators that McGonigle shot herself and had on multiple occasions said she wanted to kill herself.

His arrest report said that Hernandez also told investigators that he did not think she would do it because she knew the impact it would have on her family.

McGonigle was taken to Broward Health with critical injuries, where, days later, on February 9th, she was pronounced dead.

BSO says that McGonigle and Hernandez had a verbal argument before the shooting. They say that evidence shows that Hernandez "actively facilitated and escalated the incident."

Hernandez told deputies, according to the arrest report, that on the day of the shooting, he had returned home from the store. While he said he did have a gun on him, he removed it and placed it on the bed. While he left to get something to drink, he says she picked up the weapon from the bed and pointed it at herself.

BSO, on the other hand, says that a video recording of the incident tells a completely different story. In the video, Hernandez is seen handing a handgun to McGonigle, yelling "Go ahead and do it," repeatedly urging her to take her own life.

Hernandez is currently held without bond at the Broward County Main Jail.