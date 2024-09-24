Video released of high speed FHP chase that ended in Miami Beach crash

MIAMI BEACH - A wild chase through Miami-Dade County over the weekend ended with one person dead and three others in custody.

Florida Highway Patrol released video of the chase, which started Saturday just after 2 a.m. after a trooper spotted the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz weaving in and out of traffic on I-95 near NW 119 Street.

The driver was later identified as 20-year-old Andrew Martinez, according to the FHP.

When the trooper tried to pull him over, Martinez reportedly sped off.

Martinez, who was heading south, exited toward Miami Beach clocking speeds of more than 130 miles per hour, according to the FHP. At the Alton Road exit, he lost control and crashed. The trooper also crashed, slamming into the water.

FHP said Martinez and three others bailed from the car but the trooper was able to stop two of them.

"Get out of the car! Get out of the car! Don't move," the trooper could be heard yelling as he ran over to them.

In the video you can hear another officer pull up and ask: "Did anyone bail on you?"

The trooper replied and the officer drove off after them. Martinez eventually surrendered.

The fourth occupant of the car jumped into Biscayne Bay. Their body was found the next morning by Miami Beach police near W 47 Street and Meridian Avenue.

According to the FHP, Martinez did not have a valid driver's license. Investigators say he admitted to being the person behind the wheel and was taken to the hospital after his arrest to be checked out.

Martinez is facing a number of charges including fleeing and attempting to elude police at a high speed, resisting an officer without violence, reckless driving and driving without a valid license.