Doorbell camera video shows Miami Gardens Police surging scene where officer shoots, kills man

CBS News Miami obtained new video that showed the moments when a man was shot and killed by Miami Gardens Police on Friday, as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues its investigation.

A neighbor's doorbell camera caught the moments a Miami Gardens Police officer came into their house with his gun drawn.

"Police went into our house with the guns drawn," the neighbor told CBS News Miami. "I was like, 'You in the wrong house.'"

Seconds later, the officer leaves.

"He just passed the house, he came out where you at," the neighbor said.

Police were looking for the house where a shooting involving officers happened on 182nd Street on Friday afternoon. Investigators said police shot a 33-year-old man after responding to a call for a man in crisis. The neighbor CBS News Miami spoke to didn't want her face shown, and says she heard the gunshots and says she doesn't know the family, but she knows of them.

"We don't speak much, but [they're] good people," the neighbor said.

And the neighbor said they had just met the man who was shot hours earlier.

"That kinda messed me up a little bit," the neighbor said.

Miami Gardens Police told CBS News Miami on Friday that they're still looking into whether more than one officer fired their weapons. They also haven't released the name of the man who was shot.

"They saw this person that had a weapon," Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said at the time. "There was potentially another person that was on the scene that they soffit that they needed to protect that person that was on the scene."

Miami Gardens Police and FDLE worked into the night, even bringing a mobile command center as they tried to figure out exactly what led up to the shooting.

FDLE is leading the investigation, which is standard practice when an officer fires their weapon.