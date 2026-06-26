Video shows delivery driver throwing elderly German shepherd from truck in Broward, police say

A 60-year-old man is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after police say he was caught on surveillance video throwing an elderly German shepherd from the back of a box truck and abandoning the injured dog outside a Pembroke Pines shopping center.

According to the Pembroke Pines Police Department, Humberto Exposito was making a delivery to a Sedano's supermarket in the 10300 block of Pines Boulevard around 6:13 a.m. Wednesday when he allegedly threw the dog several feet from the truck onto the ground.

Exposito completed his delivery, returned to the truck and drove away, leaving the dog behind without food, water, shelter or protection, police said.

Humberto Exposito. Pembroke Pines PD

Police said the elderly German shepherd was injured, malnourished and appeared to have matted hair and advanced hip dysplasia. The dog was taken to Broward County Animal Care, where it was now undergoing medical evaluation and treatment.

Pembroke Pines police later located and arrested Exposito.

He has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, abandonment of an animal and confinement of an animal without sufficient air exchange. Police said his actions caused the dog unnecessary harm, pain and suffering.

"Pembroke Pines police officers will fully investigate any crime that occurs in our city, including those where animals are victimized," the department said in its news release. "Our community is reminded that there is no excuse for animal abuse."