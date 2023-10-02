Victim's sister speaks out after MDPD releases video in shooting of 30-year-old man

MIAMI - A victim's sister is speaking out as Miami-Dade Police release a new clue in the drive-by shooting of a 30-year-old man in Brownsville.

Detectives say it was just before midnight on April 9th when the victim, Kenneth Cruz, was outside a home with a group of people at N.W. 51st St. and 30th Ave. That's when police say a white pickup truck with a stripe on it drove by and someone inside the truck opened fire.

A 30-year-old man was shot in NW Miami during a drive-by. CBS News Miami

New surveillance video released by police shows that truck driving by the home and shows one man running after it and firing back.

Police say it's not known what prompted this shooting but they say Cruz was struck in the head and transported to the Ryder Trauma Center.

CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench spoke with Cruz's sister, Alfita Cruz, who spent hours at her brother's bedside while he was in the trauma unit for 2 months. She shared the video with CBS News Miami of her at his bedside and you hear her saying, "Come on Kenneth. I can feel your strength. I know you are here."

Alfita Cruz said, "He didn't deserve what happened to him. I believe he needs justice for what happened to him and he is going through a lot right now. I would mean a lot to me for someone to come forward. It would mean justice. My brother is a brace soul. He is a good person. He is a hard-working person. He is always working. We have a big family and everyone loves him so much. He will need a lot of help to get better."

Cruz said family members are trying to generate money for medical and other expenses through a fund-raising website. Cruz shared photos with CBS News Miami showing her brother at the trauma center and with loved ones surrounding him as well at a rehabilitation facility.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Luis Sierra said, "This could have been worse. A child could have been struck. An elderly person could have been hurt. The last thing you think of us is being at a home and someone drives by and starts shooting. We are revisiting this case because our detectives have no leads. Mister Cruz was not expected to survive this incident. Thankfully he is in recovery. Maybe people were afraid to come forward when this happened. Maybe they were scared. That's why we wanted to revisit this case. We need help."

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $5,000.