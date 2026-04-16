Miami-Dade victim says he believes woman shot him in back because she wanted to steal his jewelry worth $385,000

A North Miami Beach woman appeared before a judge Thursday on attempted murder charges, accused of trying to kill a man who was shot in the back. The victim told police he believed she was attempting to rob him of hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry.

Laura Tavarez Ramirez, 24, was charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm. Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer ordered Ramirez to stay away from the 35-year-old victim.

Glazer explicitly stated, "That means no contact with the alleged victim either directly or indirectly, in person or in writing, by telephone or through third parties, no contact with the victim through social media or other electronic means. Stay at least 500 feet away from the victim".

When asked by Glazer if she understood the stay-away order, Ramirez replied, "Yes".

What a police report says about the shooting that occurred last month

A police report says the shooting occurred on March 15 in a parking garage on the eighth floor of an apartment building at 16395 Biscayne Blvd. The victim was taken to Aventura Hospital with critical injuries.

During a 911 call, the victim reportedly told a dispatcher, "Laura shot me," and police later identified Ramirez through surveillance video from the scene. Police said surveillance video showed the two entering the building together just after 3 a.m. and getting into an elevator.

The police report states Ramirez was seen walking behind the victim and reaching into her purse. She was also seen running away. Ramirez reportedly lives in a penthouse at that same building.

The report said the two initially met at a jewelry store where the victim was having three Cuban link gold chains cleaned. The victim said the chains were valued at $100,000 each. They exchanged telephone numbers and met a few days later.

At the time of the incident, the victim was carrying a bag containing the three gold chains and multiple diamond watches valued at a total of $85,000.

Police are not commenting on the case because of the ongoing investigation and have not said what prompted the shooting, but the victim stated he believed Ramirez was trying to rob him.

Ramirez is being held without bond. Police searched the suspect's apartment and found an empty ammunition box and a firearms box.

Authorities recovered two firearms at the scene. The police report indicates the victim admitted he had a firearm with him and reportedly fired it at Ramirez after he was shot in the back, but she had already fled.