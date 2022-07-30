Watch CBS News
Vice President Harris to discuss climate change in Miami

TALLAHASSEE - Vice President Kamala Harris and other federal officials will travel Monday to Miami to discuss issues related to climate change, the White House said Friday. 

"The vice president will receive a briefing and give remarks on climate resilience as communities face climate risks including hurricanes, floods, drought, extreme heat, and wildfires," a press advisory said. 

Harris is expected to be joined by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Administrator Richard Spinrad.

The advisory did not say where Harris and the other officials will appear.

