Veterans take part in annual Miami-to-Key West ride to heal body & mind

MIAMI - Forty injured veterans will be returning to Miami for the annual Soldier Ride in Miami and Key West.

It's part of the Wounded Warrior Project, which is now in its 20th year to help injured veterans not only stay active but also save their lives.

"I got hurt in 2010 I got hurt in Afghanistan," retired Army sergeant Devin Schei told CBS4.

Schei was wounded in combat, the injuries almost took away one of his legs.

"Sent me home to Texas where I spent about 2 and a half years in a hospital in and out procedures and surgeries."

But he says it was the invisible scars that almost made him want to take his own life on more than one occasion.

"I actually almost became one of those statistics, February of last year, life hits you hard and a lot of my mental issues and anguish because of the pandemic, it gave me a lot time to sit a home which unfortunately is a bad thing for a lot of veterans," he explained.

The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates the suicide rate for veterans is 57.3% great than those who did not serve.

"These veterans are dealing a lot with invisible wounds of war right now, and that's what we're here to do to make sure that they know we're still here. If you need us, we're here to help," he added.

Through WWP Schei was able to get the help he needed. So today, he's part of the staff to help others heal their mind and body. This Wednesday 40 injured veterans were outfitted to take part in a bicycle ride later this week.

"It can feel so hopeless and meeting people who can tell you it's not, there is hope," retired Air Force staff sergeant Kristina Kobel said.

Kobel will be one of the participants.

"Something that I wish I had heard, and the thing is, you are not alone, I promise, you're not alone," she shared.

And it's worth repeating many times, because at the right time, it can truly uplift a struggling veteran.